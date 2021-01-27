IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.13 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 890,532 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $52,591,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,944,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

