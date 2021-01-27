IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,619 shares of company stock valued at $225,212,903. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.82 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

