IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

