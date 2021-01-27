IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 91,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.47. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $162.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.26.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

