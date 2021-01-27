IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after buying an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AFL stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

