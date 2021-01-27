IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,056.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

