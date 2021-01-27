IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 129 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,489.25 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,510.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,395.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,284.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.14, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,361.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

