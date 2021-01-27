IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,424 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $843,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,008 shares of company stock worth $12,992,063.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.