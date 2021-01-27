IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,002 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 191.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 149.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in eBay by 38.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in eBay by 26.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in eBay by 18.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

