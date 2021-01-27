IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 512 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,532,000 after purchasing an additional 306,618 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,841,000 after acquiring an additional 192,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after acquiring an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,683,000 after acquiring an additional 162,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

SBAC stock opened at $277.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,849.74 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

