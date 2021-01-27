IBM Retirement Fund Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $227.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.