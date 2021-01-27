IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,773 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,059.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

