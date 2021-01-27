IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 200.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,345,000 after buying an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 128.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $34,406,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

YUM opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

