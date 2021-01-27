Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $35.09. 596,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 406,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

ICHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $817.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,061,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

