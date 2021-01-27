IDEX (IEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $193.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

