IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17,185.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $478.10 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $516.86. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total value of $986,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

