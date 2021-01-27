IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.27% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $113,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $19.48 on Wednesday, hitting $458.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $516.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.41 and a 200 day moving average of $423.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.