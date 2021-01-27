Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Cap of $7.71 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $8.53 or 0.00028106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $587,543.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00134492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00296094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00069038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 902,986 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

