Idle (IDLE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $587,543.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Idle has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can currently be purchased for about $8.53 or 0.00028106 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $587,543.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 902,986 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

