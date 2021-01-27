IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.12

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.12 and traded as high as $54.80. IDOX plc (IDOX.L) shares last traded at $53.70, with a volume of 110,716 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £240.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

