IEC Electronics (IEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:IEC opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. IEC Electronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

