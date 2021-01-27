iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Cap of $92.32 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $92.32 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00929289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00050413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.89 or 0.04390083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017999 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

