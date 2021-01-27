IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 494.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,905 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 947,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after buying an additional 108,629 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 75,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GSEW opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85.

