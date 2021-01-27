IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 266,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

