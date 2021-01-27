IFP Advisors Inc Buys 15,749 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.