IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 3.50% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,141,000.

Shares of EWMC stock opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.