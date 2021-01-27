IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.