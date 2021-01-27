IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

HYLS stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

