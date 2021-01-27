IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

