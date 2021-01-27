IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.18 Million Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,974,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,560,000 after buying an additional 407,892 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60,968 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,087,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 171,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 112,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

