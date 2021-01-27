IFP Advisors Inc Has $3.65 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after acquiring an additional 325,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after purchasing an additional 267,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

