IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

