IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 150,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 85,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

