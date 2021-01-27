IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zoetis by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,829,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,310,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2,621.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after purchasing an additional 214,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

