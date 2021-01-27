IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

