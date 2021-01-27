IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 37,402 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 287.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

