IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,500. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in IHS Markit by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.