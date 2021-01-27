IHT Real Estate Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,200.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $555,462.25 and approximately $32,200.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.33 or 0.00898247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.92 or 0.04502064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018051 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

