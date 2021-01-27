IHT Real Estate Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41,523.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $564,368.22 and $41,523.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

