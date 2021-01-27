Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $420.55 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $425.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

