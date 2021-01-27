Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $426.69

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $426.69 and last traded at $426.45, with a volume of 40300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $420.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

