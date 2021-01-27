ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.24

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $8.04. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 2,596,758 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 138,791 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.