Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $2,154,500.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INCY stock traded down $6.39 on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. 1,259,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,769. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 123,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 585,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,581,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

