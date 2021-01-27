Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Trading Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $92.45 and last traded at $93.00. 1,259,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,201,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.39.

Specifically, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Incyte by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,961,000 after purchasing an additional 240,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after buying an additional 104,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after buying an additional 123,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Incyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 585,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,581,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

