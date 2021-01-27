Indexed Finance Price Down 14.1% Today (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00016792 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00130635 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00285335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00036450 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

