Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.40

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as high as $10.48. Indivior shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 22,626 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

