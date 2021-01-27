Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.27. 8,034,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 3,160,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Infinera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $86,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.