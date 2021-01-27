Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Down 11.5% Following Insider Selling

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s stock price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 2,181,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,143,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFI. B. Riley increased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 268.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

