ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Down 5%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.73. 6,028,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 4,105,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

