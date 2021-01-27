ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Down 5%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.73. 6,028,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 4,105,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
