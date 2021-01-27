Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 2,178,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,735,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,200,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

